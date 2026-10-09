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Thattanchavady Bypoll Result 2026 LIVE: AINRC's Ashok Anand leads as counting continues in Puducherry

Written By: India TV News Desk
Updated:

Counting is underway for the Thattanchavady Assembly bypoll in Puducherry, with AINRC candidate Ashok Anand leading the contest. The seat fell vacant after Chief Minister N Rangasamy retained Mangalam, having won both constituencies in the April Assembly election.

Thattanchavady bypoll result 2026 LIVE
Thattanchavady bypoll result 2026 LIVE Image Source : india tv

Counting of votes for the Thattanchavady Assembly constituency bypoll in Puducherry is underway, with AINRC candidate Ashok Anand leading the contest. The results are expected to be declared later today. The bypoll recorded a voter turnout of 80.81 per cent across 31 polling stations when voting concluded at 6 pm on Tuesday. The turnout was lower than the 87.10 per cent recorded during the last Assembly election, while polling passed off peacefully.

The bypoll was necessitated after Puducherry Chief Minister and All India NR Congress (AINRC) leader N Rangasamy, who won from both Thattanchavady and Mangalam in the April Assembly election, retained Mangalam and vacated the Thattanchavady seat. Eleven candidates are contesting the bypoll, including AINRC's Ashok Anand, DMK's Sethu Selvam, Congress candidate E Vinayagam, CPI's Mohammed Saleem A and Naam Tamilar Katchi's Karthikumari. Follow this space for live updates on counting trends and the final result.

Live updates :Thattanchavady Bypoll Result 2026 LIVE

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  • 10:14 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    21,756 voters cast ballots in Thattanchavady bypoll

    A total of 21,756 voters out of 26,921 registered electors cast their votes in the October 6 bypoll for the Thattanchavady Assembly constituency in Puducherry, recording a voter turnout of 80.81%.

  • 10:07 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    AINRC's Ashok Anand leads with 61.07% of votes in Thattanchavady

    All India NR Congress (AINRC) candidate Ashok Anand is leading the Thattanchavady Assembly bypoll in Puducherry with 6,950 votes, accounting for 61.07% of the votes. Congress candidate E Vinayagam has secured 2,392 votes (21.02%), while DMK's K Sethu alias Sethuselvam is in third place with 1,534 votes (13.48%).

  • 10:01 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    AINRC's Ashok Anand strengthens lead in Thattanchavady bypoll

    All India NR Congress (AINRC) candidate Ashok Anand is leading with 6,950 votes after the second round of EVM counting in the Thattanchavady Assembly bypoll in Puducherry. Congress candidate E Vinayagam is trailing with 2,392 votes, while DMK's K Sethu alias Sethuselvam is in third place with 1,534 votes.

  • 9:31 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    AINRC's Ashok Anand leads Congress's E Vinayagam by 1,987 votes in Thattanchavady

    All India NR Congress (AINRC) candidate Ashok Anand is leading Congress candidate E Vinayagam by 1,987 votes in the Thattanchavady Assembly bypoll. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate K Sethu alias Sethuselvam is trailing in third place with 792 votes.

  • 9:15 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Thattanchavady bypoll follows Rangaswamy's decision to retain Mangalam

    N Rangaswamy vacated the Thattanchavady Assembly seat after winning both Thattanchavady and Mangalam in the April 2026 Puducherry Assembly election. He retained Mangalam, necessitating the bypoll in Thattanchavady.

  • 8:55 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    N Rangaswamy won Thattanchavady seat by 4,441 votes in April

    Puducherry Chief Minister and AINRC leader N Rangaswamy won the Thattanchavady Assembly seat in the 2026 Assembly election, defeating E Vinayagam of Neyam Makkal Kazhagam (NMK) by a margin of 4,441 votes.

  • 8:40 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Triangular contest in Thattanchavady Assembly bypoll

    The Thattanchavady Assembly bypoll in Puducherry features a triangular contest between Ashok Anand of AINRC, E Vinayagam of Congress and K Sethuselvam of DMK.

  • 8:12 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Thattanchavady recorded lower turnout than previous Assembly election

    The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 80.81 per cent in the bypoll, compared with 87.10 per cent during the last Assembly election. Polling concluded at 6 pm on Tuesday across 31 polling stations and passed off peacefully.

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Counting begins for Thattanchavady Assembly bypoll

    Counting of votes for the Thattanchavady Assembly constituency in Puducherry has begun. The results are expected to be declared later today, with 11 candidates contesting the seat.

  • 7:57 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Thattanchavady bypoll saw 80.81% voter turnout

    Polling for the Thattanchavady Assembly bypoll in Puducherry recorded a voter turnout of 80.81% across 31 polling stations. Voting concluded at 6 pm on Tuesday.

  • 7:42 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    11 candidates contest the seat

    A total of 11 candidates are in the fray for the Thattanchavady Assembly constituency in Puducherry. The bypoll was necessitated after Chief Minister N Rangasamy retained the Mangalam seat and vacated Thattanchavady.

  • 7:31 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Counting to begin at 8 am

    Counting for the Thattanchavady Assembly seat in Puducherry will begin at 8 am today, with results expected later in the day.

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