Thattanchavady Bypoll Result 2026 LIVE: AINRC's Ashok Anand leads as counting continues in Puducherry

Counting of votes for the Thattanchavady Assembly constituency bypoll in Puducherry is underway, with AINRC candidate Ashok Anand leading the contest. The results are expected to be declared later today. The bypoll recorded a voter turnout of 80.81 per cent across 31 polling stations when voting concluded at 6 pm on Tuesday. The turnout was lower than the 87.10 per cent recorded during the last Assembly election, while polling passed off peacefully.

The bypoll was necessitated after Puducherry Chief Minister and All India NR Congress (AINRC) leader N Rangasamy, who won from both Thattanchavady and Mangalam in the April Assembly election, retained Mangalam and vacated the Thattanchavady seat. Eleven candidates are contesting the bypoll, including AINRC's Ashok Anand, DMK's Sethu Selvam, Congress candidate E Vinayagam, CPI's Mohammed Saleem A and Naam Tamilar Katchi's Karthikumari. Follow this space for live updates on counting trends and the final result.