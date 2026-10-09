Captain Smit Machchhar to be honoured with Israel's Presidential Award for averting flydubai tragedy

Tel Aviv:

Israel has announced its decision to honour Indian flydubai captain Smit Machchhar with the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism for his extraordinary courage during an alleged attempt to hijack a Tel Aviv-bound aircraft. Despite suffering serious injuries and losing a huge amount of blood, Captain Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, enabling passengers to enter and overpower the attacker. His actions are credited with helping prevent a potential mid-air disaster and protecting the lives of 174 passengers and crew members on board.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced that Machchhar would receive the prestigious honour after recovering from his injuries. The Indian pilot is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

President Herzog praised Machar's bravery and professionalism while announcing the decision to recognise him. He said the pilot's actions had helped avert a major disaster and expressed hope for his full and speedy recovery. "Today we salute the Israeli heroes we are honouring, and alongside them, we wish for the full and speedy recovery of Captain Smit Machar from India. Captain Machar’s tremendous bravery and outstanding professionalism helped prevent a major disaster. Once he recovers, it will be my honour to present him with the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism on behalf of the people of Israel."

The award would recognise Machchhar's response under extreme pressure, when he continued to act despite sustaining serious injuries. His decision to open the cockpit door proved crucial, allowing people inside the aircraft to confront the attacker and bring the situation under control.

What happened inside the flydubai cockpit?

According to details, Machchhar was attacked inside the cockpit by his Omani co-pilot, Hammami al-Hammami, who allegedly used a crash axe during the assault. The attack left the Indian captain seriously injured and caused substantial blood loss. Despite his condition, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door. This gave passengers an opportunity to enter the cockpit and overpower the co-pilot, preventing him from carrying out his alleged plan. The incident placed the aircraft and everyone on board in grave danger. Machchhar's resistance, followed by the intervention of passengers and other pilots, played a critical role in averting a possible catastrophe.

What does Israeli intelligence report say?

An Israeli intelligence report cited in the account alleged that al-Hammami intended to seize control of the aircraft, fly it to Tel Aviv and deliberately crash it into a building. After the alleged plan to take the aircraft towards Tel Aviv was thwarted, the co-pilot reportedly attempted to crash the plane in a desert. However, the report states that off-duty pilots travelling on board intervened and took control of the aircraft. They subsequently managed to land the plane safely in Saudi Arabia, bringing the emergency to an end without the reported threat resulting in a crash.

(With inputs from ANI)

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