Box Office [June 2, 2026]: Chand Mera Dil, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Obsession and Karuppu's Tuesday collection

New Delhi:

The Tuesday box office witnessed a mixed response from audiences, as several films across different genres are currently running in theatres. From Ananya Panday and Lakshya's Chand Mera Dil and Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do to the Hollywood horror film Obsession and Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu, these movies have been garnering attention from cinemagoers.

While some films continued their impressive run with steady earnings, others have been struggling to find their footing. Here's a look at how these films performed at the box office on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection Day 12

Ananya Panday and Lakshya's film Chand Mera Dil is now in its second week and had a slow start at the box office. Directed by Vivek Soni and produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film collected Rs 1 crore across 2,672 shows on its 12th day, Tuesday, June 2, 2026. With this, the film's total collection in India has reached Rs 26.30 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection Day 19

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which hit theatres on May 15, 2026, has slowed down at the box office. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film opened with Rs 4 crore, followed by Rs 5.75 crore on its second day, and witnessed a significant jump on its first Sunday, collecting Rs 7.75 crore.

However, it saw a dip on its first Monday, earning Rs 3.25 crore, and has since been struggling to maintain steady collections. On Day 19, the film earned Rs 1 crore across 2,703 shows. So far, the film has collected Rs 48.75 crore in India.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sara Ali Khan in key roles.

Obsession box office collection Day 5

The Hollywood psychological horror film Obsession, written and directed by Curry Barker, has been garnering attention from both critics and audiences. However, this has not been reflected in its box office collections. Starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, the film was released in India on May 29, 2026, and opened with a collection of Rs 1.75 crore. It witnessed a slight growth on its first Sunday, earning Rs 3.25 crore.

The film saw its first dip on Monday, collecting Rs 2 crore. On Tuesday, its fifth day at the box office, Obsession earned Rs 2.75 crore.

Karuppu box office collection Day 19

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu has entered in its third week now and despite a decrease in its earnings, the film has been managing in attracting audience to the screens. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film on its Day 19 earned Rs 2.05 crore across 3,003 shows in India. The Tamil language action thriller follows the story of a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity and battles injustice affecting marginalised communities.

The film recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 20.09%, with the highest occupancy of 24.08% registered during the night shows. This was followed by 19.38% in the afternoon and 18.38% in the evening, while the lowest occupancy of 14.54% was recorded during the morning shows. So far, the film's total collection in India stands at Rs 186.90 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Also Read: Box Office Report [May 21, 2026]: Drishyam 3, Karuppu, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Krishnavataram and others