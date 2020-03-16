Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: Bengaluru Google techie's father-in-law booked under epidemic act

Bengaluru: The father-in-law of Google techie, who was tested positive for coronavirus, has been booked under the prevention of Epidemic Disease Act 1897, for allegedly lying to the health officials about the infection. It is being alleged that the father-in-law of the techie had helped his daughter leave Bengaluru for Agra. According to the techie's family, the woman had never fled quarantine center and was there in Agra when her husband was tested positive for COVID-19, on March 12.

In the FIR, it has been stated that the woman's medical samples were collected on March 12, soon after her husband was tested positive for coronavirus. Her sample was found to be 'highly suspicious,' and so the medical team had reached her father's residence a day later, on March 13 as well.

The techie's father-in-law later told the officials that his daughter had already left Agra and had caught a flight back to Bengaluru via Delhi.

However, the medical team felt that she could still be in Agra, and officials say they tracked her through surveillance and her location was found to be Agra itself.

The Agra police have now filed a case under Sections 269 (act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly session adjourned till March 26 in view of coronavirus