A girl's best friend: Texas woman finds diamond after she watches YouTube tutorial on how to find diamonds

You may have watched a lot of tutorial videos on YouTube, but the news of this woman in Texas will sure give you more reasons to watch those. Miranda Hollingshead, a 27-year-old woman has gone viral on the internet for finding a real diamond after she watched a tutorial on how to find diamonds.

To top it all, the diamond that Miranda found is the largest yellow diamond ever found in the park since 2013.

Hollingshead recently visited the Arkansas Crater of Diamonds State Park to look for diamonds and that is where she actually ended up finding a 3.72-carat yellow diamond.

According to various media reports, the woman was looking out for diamonds for an hour when she finally came across the yellow shiny rock.

Narrating her experience, Hollingshead said she was sitting in a shade and was watching a tutorial video on YouTube, which explained the steps to find diamonds.

"I looked over at my kid for a second, and when I looked down, I saw it mixed in with other rocks," she said.

On being asked about her plans with the diamond, she revealed that if she decides to not sell the rock, she will have it fixed on a ring.

Other reports have suggested that visitors search a 37-acre eroded surface of a volcanic crater for a variety of rocks, minerals and gemstones and any rock or mineral that they find is theirs to keep.

