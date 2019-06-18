Live Updates: Massive earthquake jolts Japan, tsunami warning issued

Image Source : GOOGLE MAPS Massive earthquake jolts Japan, tsunami warning issued

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter Scale hit Japan on Tuesday, following which a Tsunami warning was also issued.

According to reports, there were no immediate reports or casualties. The country's Meteorological Agency issued a warning for a 0.2-1 metre Tsunami along the northwest coast of the main island of Honshu.

Kyodo News agency said service was suspended on two bullet train lines to check for damage.

All seven reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata were off line and no abnormalities were reported.

Japan is one of the most earthquake- and tsunami-prone areas in the world. On March 11, 2011, a magnitude 9.0 offshore quake hit the northeast coast, causing a tsunami that took more than 18,000 lives and triggered a nuclear disaster at the Fukushima power plant.