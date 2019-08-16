Trump suggest opening more mental institutions to deal with mass shooting, not gun control

Image Source : PTI Trump suggest opening more mental institution to deal mass shooting, not gun control

In the wake of two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas earlier this month, President Donald Trump said that he wants to focus on mental illness to prevent mass gun violence and not gun control.

Addressing a rally in New Hampshire, Trump said that he wants to re-open mental institutions across the country, but did not provide details on his proposal.

“We will be taking mentally deranged and dangerous people off of the streets so we won’t have to worry so much about them. A big problem.” He added, “There are seriously ill people and they’re on the streets," News agency AP quoted Trump as saying.

Trump said that what he won’t allow after those shootings are any measures to make it harder for “law-abiding” people to “protect themselves.”

On August 4, at least nine people were killed and at least 16 injured in a shooting early on Sunday in Dayton, Ohio and twenty people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a shooting in a busy shopping area in the Texas border town of El Paso.

