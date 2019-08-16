Friday, August 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Trump suggest opening more mental institutions to deal with mass shooting, not gun control

Trump suggest opening more mental institutions to deal with mass shooting, not gun control

“We will be taking mentally deranged and dangerous people off of the streets so we won’t have to worry so much about them. A big problem.” He added, “There are seriously ill people and they’re on the streets," News agency AP quoted Trump as saying.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Washington Updated on: August 16, 2019 12:50 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Trump suggest opening more mental institution to deal mass shooting, not gun control 

In the wake of two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas earlier this month, President Donald Trump said that he wants to focus on mental illness to prevent mass gun violence and not gun control.

Addressing a rally in New Hampshire, Trump said that he wants to re-open mental institutions across the country, but did not provide details on his proposal.

“We will be taking mentally deranged and dangerous people off of the streets so we won’t have to worry so much about them. A big problem.” He added, “There are seriously ill people and they’re on the streets," News agency AP quoted Trump as saying.

Trump said that what he won’t allow after those shootings are any measures to make it harder for “law-abiding” people to “protect themselves.”

On August 4, at least nine people were killed and at least 16 injured in a shooting early on Sunday in Dayton, Ohio and twenty people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a shooting in a busy shopping area in the Texas border town of El Paso.

(With AP inputs)

READ | US: Nine killed in Ohio in second mass shooting incident in 24 hours

ALSO READ | 20 killed, many injured in mass shooting at Texas Walmart

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryChina doing very poorly as a result of trade war: Trump