US: Nine killed in Ohio in second mass shooting incident in 24 hours

At least nine people were killed and at least 16 injured in a shooting early on Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, police said. The suspected gunman was also killed, according to police.

The injured were taken to the local Miami Valley hospital, spokeswoman Terrea Little said.

The Dayton Police Department said in a statement: "We are actively investigating an active shooter incident in the Oregon District. Please avoid the area. More information to come.

"We will provide information and facts regarding the Oregon District shooting through this account as they become available. This is a large scene and investigation."

According to the reports, multiple people were killed and an unknown number injured in the shooting at or near Ned Peppers Bar, in the 400 block of East Fifth Street, Efe news reported.

The incident came hours after another mass shooting in El Paso, Texas which left at least 20 people dead.

TV footage uploaded to social media showed several bodies on the floor covered in white sheets.

It is unclear whether the shooter was still at large.

The two mass shootings came less than a week after a teenage gunman killed three people at a California food festival.

