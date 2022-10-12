“Next 24-48 hours critical”: Army on Zoom dog that fought terrorists despite receiving bullet injuries

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Indian Army's assault dog is critical after receiving bullet injuries

Army assault dog Zoom that hit headlines for bravely fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, is critical and getting treatment under close observation of medical team at Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar.

“Zoom is stable after surgery was performed on him. His fractured rear leg plastered & splinter injuries on his face treated. The next 24-48 hours are critical and he is under close observation of medical team at Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar,” said Indian Army officials on Wednesday.

The dog was tasked to identify the terrorists during a military search operation and it did despite being hurt by two gunshots.

The bravery, the dog put up was really inspiring and thrilling as well. An animal that received bullet injuries and still kept fighting. Zoom’s brave act resulted in the death of two terrorists as security forces gunned down them.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late on Sunday night after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there.

On Monday morning, the army sent its assault dog named Zoom inside the house where the militants were holed up, the officials said. "Zoom is a highly trained, ferocious, and committed canine.Has been trained to locate and bring down terrorists," they said.

It has been part of many active operations in south Kashmir, they said. Zoom, as usual, was tasked to clear the house where terrorists were hiding, they added.

However, during the operation, the canine received two gunshots and was critically injured, the officials said. "Zoom identified and attacked the terrorists during which the canine received two gunshots," they added.

The officials, however, said the canine kept on fighting and performing his task which resulted in the killing of two militants. "Inspite of severe injuries, the brave soldier continued his task which resulted in neutralisation of two terrorists," they added.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in the encounter, while as many soldiers were also injured.

(With PTI input)

