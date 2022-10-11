Meet Army’s dog Zoom who fought with terrorists even after getting shot in J&K | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : CHINAR CORPS Zoom has been trained for military operations

Jammu And Kashmir: Dogs not only receive love for being human-friendly animal but also receive respect for their nature to help us in several ways. A video is going viral on social media in which an Army assault dog- called ‘Zoom’ is seen fighting terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The dog was tasked to identify the terrorists during a military search operation and it did despite being hurt by gunshots.

The bravery, the dog put up was really inspiring and thrilling as well. An animal that received bullet injuries and still kept fighting. Zoom’s brave act resulted in the death of two terrorists as security forces gunned down them.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late on Sunday night after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there.

On Monday morning, the army sent its assault dog named Zoom inside the house where the militants were holed up, the officials said. "Zoom is a highly trained, ferocious, and committed canine.Has been trained to locate and bring down terrorists," they said.

It has been part of many active operations in south Kashmir, they said. Zoom, as usual, was tasked to clear the house where terrorists were hiding, they added.

However, during the operation, the canine received two gunshots and was critically injured, the officials said. "Zoom identified and attacked the terrorists during which the canine received two gunshots," they added.

The officials, however, said the canine kept on fighting and performing his task which resulted in the killing of two militants. "Inspite of severe injuries, the brave soldier continued his task which resulted in neutralisation of two terrorists," they added.

Zoom was rushed to the Army’s Vet Hospital here where the canine is currently under treatment, the officials said. Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in the encounter, while as many soldiers were also injured.

