Noida society resident, guard arrested after fight over dog in sector 74

Noida: A resident and a security guard of a housing society here were arrested Thursday after a fight over a dog, police said.

Both were arrested to prevent cognizable offence under CrPC section 151 by officials of Sector 113 police station, they said.

The resident was identified as Anurag Sharma (35), a banker, while the guard as Rishabh Kumar (27), police said.

"Sharma's wife was out for a stroll in Supertech Capetown society in Sector 74 Wednesday evening. She spotted a dog in a common area and asked the guard to remove the dog from there but he refused to intervene," a police spokesperson said.

"Soon Sharma reached the spot and an altercation broke out between him and the security guard. Sharma also thrashed the security guard," the spokesperson said.

When the police were alerted, a team reached the spot, the official said.

"The police tried to pacify both sides but to no avail. The police got complaints from both sides, and considering the tense situation, the resident as well as the guard was taken into custody," the official added.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police said.

