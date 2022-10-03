Greater Noida: 11-year-old boy rescued within 10 hours of being kidnapped, cops rewarded for good work

Follow us on Image Source : HTTPS://PBS.TWIMG.COM/MEDIA/FEHTWRJUCAA- An 11-year-old boy was rescued by The Greater Noida Police on Monday (October 3) from four kidnappers who demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh from the family. The boy, Harsh was rescued within 10 hours of being kidnapped.

Highlights An 11-year-old boy was rescued by The Greater Noida Police on Monday from four kidnappers

Two of the kidnappers sustained gunshot injuries while the other two fled

The 11-year-old's father mentioned the ransom of Rs 30 lakh

Greater Noida kidnapping: Acting swiftly, an 11-year-old boy was rescued by the Greater Noida Police on Monday (October 3) from four kidnappers who demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh from the family. The boy, Harsh was rescued within 10 hours of being kidnapped.

Two of the kidnappers sustained gunshot injuries while the other two fled post a brief encounter with the police. A search operation is underway to nab the other two suspects. The complaint was registered on Sunday (October 2) after which the police swung into action.

The 11-year-old's father, a businessman, mentioned the ransom of Rs 30 lakh which the kidnappers demanded. The police immediately acted on the complaint and nabbed the four suspects within 10 hours.

Two kidnappers managed to escape, while the other two sustained gunshot injuries and have been taken into custody. The police are trying to locate the other two suspects.

According to DCP Abhishek Verma that the child had been missing since 12.30 pm on October 2. The father then received an extortion call, asking for Rs 30 lakh. The police team started a probe. Upon tip-off, the accused were intercepted.

During the rescue operation, the accused fired on police, we fired back & two accused were injured. 2 other accused escaped. The boy was safely brought to his parents. Teams out to nab other accused, DCP mentioned.

DCP Verma also informed that due to the good work of the Greater Noida police team, all of them are being awarded Rs 25,000 each.

ALSO READ | Noida Police seeks electric vehicles for patrolling and other duties

ALSO READ | Delhi: 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Sunder Nagri, 3 accused arrested amid massive protest

Latest India News