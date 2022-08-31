Now, you can order biryani from Hyderabad, kebabs from Lucknow from anywhere in India on Zomato

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PU.PULSE Zomato CEO Goyal said these "iconic dishes" could be ordered through 'Intercity Legends' on the Zomato app and will be transported through flight.

Zomato on Wednesday unveiled 'Intercity Legends', a pilot project that lets users order iconic dishes from any Indian city to different cities of the country.

The online food delivery platform's CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a blogpost that through this project, Zomato is working to enable customers to order anywhere from India "legendary dishes like baked rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, Mysore Pak from Bengaluru, kebabs from Lucknow, butter chicken from Old Delhi, or pyaaz kachori from Jaipur" and deliver it the next day.

"By leveraging Zomato's vast network of restaurant partners and delivery partners, deep understanding of food technology, and insights into what our customers love, legendary dishes will be delivered from across India to you, the very next day," he wrote.

Goyal said these "iconic dishes" could be ordered through 'Intercity Legends' on the Zomato app and will be transported through flight.

"The food is freshly prepared by the restaurant and packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit," he said, adding mobile refrigeration technology preserves the food without the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives.

At present, Goyal said the company is "piloting this for select customers in Gurugram and parts of South Delhi".

Bullish on the new initiative, he said, "Whether you love sweets, biryanis, kachoris, or kebabs, this will be a culinary paradise. We will rapidly scale this to other cities in the next few weeks.

"A jewel hides in every nook and corner of India. With over a 100 airports and a rich spread of the most iconic dishes that India has to offer, the sky is the limit to how big Intercity Legends can become."Currently, under Zomato's existing platform, orders are restricted to localities within 7-10 km radius of its restaurant partners.

