Ziona Chana, head of 'world's largest family' with 38 wives and 89 children, dies

Mizoram-based Ziona Chana, believed to be the head of the world's largest family, passed away on Sunday. He was 76. Chana had 38 wives and 89 children.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga offered his condolences and said that the family is a major tourist attraction in the state.

"With heavy heart, #Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76), believed to head the world's largest family, with 38 wives and 89 children. Mizoram and his village at Baktawng Tlangnuam has become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family. Rest in Peace Sir," Mizoram CM Zoramthanga wrote on Twitter.

