Three charred to death in truck-oil tanker collision in Asansol

At least three people were charred to death in a fire that broke out after a collision between a truck and an oil tanker in West Bengal's Asansol. The incident took place near the Kalla More on Sunday morning.

According to details available with India TV, the tanker was on its way towards Raniganj from Asansol. The tuck was laden with medicines and coming from Kolkata.

Locals rushed to the accident site after they heard a loud noise and raised an alarm. Local police and fire department officials rushed to the spot and launched an operation to douse the flames.

