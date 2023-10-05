Yudh Abhyas: Indian and US armies conduct joint tactical exercise in Alaska | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Indian Army and the US Army troops carry out joint training on medical evacuation.

The Indian and US Armies recently joined forces for a collaborative tactical exercise in Alaska as part of the ongoing Exercise Yudh Abhyas. This exercise aims to promote the exchange of best practices, enhance interoperability, and strengthen ties between the two nations' armies.

Field training drills in Alaska

During the exercise, the Indian and US Armies engaged in field training drills in the Alaskan region. Indian army contingents recently arrived in Alaska for the training, which is scheduled to take place from September 25 to October 8 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

Enhancing interoperability

The exercise signifies a commitment to enhancing interoperability and cooperation between the Indian and US Armies. It involves a total of 350 personnel from the Indian Army, with the lead battalion affiliated with the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment. On the US side, the 1-24 Infantry Battalion of the 1st Brigade Combat Team is participating.

Tactical drills and shared experiences

Both sides will engage in a series of tactical drills aimed at improving their interoperability, particularly in the context of United Nations peacekeeping operations. Additionally, personnel from both armies will hold detailed discussions to share their experiences and best practices.

Exercise theme

The overarching theme of the Exercise centers around the 'Employment of an Integrated Battle Group in Mountain/Extreme Climatic Conditions,' aligning with Chapter VII of the United Nations mandate. The Field Training Exercise will include the validation of Integrated Battle Groups at the Brigade level against hostile forces, the validation of Integrated Surveillance Grid at the Brigade/Battalion level, the utilization of Heliborne/Airborne elements and Force Multipliers, and the validation of logistics and casualty management during operations, evacuation, combat medical aid, and other relevant aspects specific to High Altitude Areas and Extreme Climatic Conditions.

This collaborative exercise showcases the commitment of both nations to strengthening military cooperation and preparedness in diverse and challenging environments.

