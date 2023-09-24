Army personnel's stunning freefall skydiving from 10,000 feet with rocket launcher | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Freefall skydiving by an Army personnel

The Indian Army’s Para Special Forces commandos displayed unparalleled valour during the training in Himachal Pradesh's Bakloh. A video, which is viral on social media, showed an army personnel made a freefall skydiving from 10,000 feet with a rocket launcher.

The army personnel is seen with the rocket launcher attached to his waist in the video. It was part of intensive training to hit the enemy's hideout targets located in tough terrain or in dense forest.

The purpose of such intensive drills and diverse training exercises is to prepare for potential operational challenges.



Para (Special Forces), also known as Para Commandos, is a part of the Parachute Regiment in the Army. The units are specialised in various roles, including hostage rescue, unconventional warfare, counter-terrorism, special reconnaissance, counter-insurgency and direct action.

