Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for Assistant Commandant posts today

ICG AC Notification 2023: The Indian Coast Guard will conclude the registrations for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant today, September 24. All interested candidates who have not yet applied for ICG AC recruitment can fill in the application form by visiting the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

ICG is conducting the Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer) recruitment to fill a total of 46 vacancies in various disciplines including General Duty, Commercial Pilot License, Technical (Engineering and Electrical/Electrical) and Law Entry for 02/2024 Batch.

ICG Assistant Commandant Vacancy Details

Name of Post: Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer)

Number of Posts: 46

ICG Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

General Duty - 21 to 25 years

Commercial Pilot License - Short Service Appointment - 19 to 25 years

Technical (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics) - 21 to 25 years

Law Entry - 21 to 30 years

Direct Link: ICG Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2023 Registration

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of candidates will be based on their performance in Computer based online screening test, preliminary selection boards, candidates' verification, documents verification, medical examination, and merit. The candidate who qualifies in the first procedure of selection procedure will be called for further recruitment process.