YS Sharmila likely to join Congress today in a major 'political move' ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections

YS Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party, is likely to join the Congress here on Thursday, sources said. They said that Sharmila reached the national capital on Wednesday night. "A very eminent personality will join the party at 10.30 am on Thursday at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi," Congress said.

Upon arriving at Delhi airport, Sharmila hinted at joining the grand old party. When asked by reporters about the development, she said, "Yes, looks like it."

Sharmila likely to move Kharge, Rahul Gandhi

Following a party meeting in Hyderabad, she mentioned plans to meet Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for a significant announcement in Delhi. Sharmila, daughter of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, might assume a national role in Congress after YSRTP's merger, as per the sources. Having supported Congress in Telangana polls, she aims to counter alleged corruption under K Chandrasekhar Rao's leadership, they added.

Sharmila's future course of action

Sharmila also emphasized the Congress party's recognition of her contribution, expressing dedication to challenging KCR's governance and striving to end what she described as "anarchic rule." She also committed to addressing all queries within two days after joining the Congress party.

