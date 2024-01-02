Congress is biggest secular party in India: YS Sharmila on merger of her party with grand old party

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV YSR Telangana party founder YS Sharmila

YS Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana party, said she would travel to Delhi on Wednesday to finalise the merger of her party with the Congress. While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sharmila the Congress knows the sacrifices she and her party workers made in Telangana.

"There is a feeling of gratitude in the Congress, that is why I have decided to join the Congress. We do not have any hesitation in working together with the Congress. There is no problem because Congress is the biggest secular party in the country and everyone gets justice in the grand old party. I am going to Delhi tomorrow morning, rest I will answer all your questions in a day or two," she added.

She said her decision not to contest in the Telangana Assembly election was a strategic move to support the Congress in the state.

Sharmila, who chaired her party meeting today, said she and other leaders will meet the top leadership of the Congress including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and make a crucial announcement in Delhi tomorrow.

Who is YS Sharmila?

Sharmila is the daughter of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and younger sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Sources said that Sharmila will be given a post in Congress at the national level and is likely to be made in-charge of elections for Southern states after the merger of YSRTP with Congress. The Congress leadership assured Sharmila that her colleagues in Telangana will be suitably placed, the sources added.

She earlier said her discussions with the Congress party on working together, or a possible merger, have reached a final stage. She had also met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the national capital last year.

