Rajinikanth receives invitation to Ram Mandir's inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rajinikanth to attend Ram Mandir's inauguration ceremony

Several political leaders, business personalities, and celebrities have been invited to the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. On Tuesday, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth received an invitation to the ceremony. BJP leader Ra Arjunamurthy shared the photos of the actor receiving the invitation on X, formerly Twitter.

In the pictures, Rajinikanth can be seen holding the invitation card as he stands with other leaders. He wore a white kurta and a veshti. Sharing the photos, Ra Arjunamurthy wrote, "Today's event was the best experience of my life! Our dear leader Mr. @rajinikanth I was very happy to visit him at his residence and invite him and his family on behalf of Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra for the Ayodhya Kumbabhishek event on January 22 along with the RSS officials."

Take a look at the tweet here:

Apart from Rajinikanth, celebrities who are said to have attended the Ram Mandir's inauguration are Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Dhanush, Rajkumar Hirani, Chiranjeevi, Rohit Sethi, Rishab Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas, Yash, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arun Govil, and Deepika Chikhalia Topiwala.

Also Read: 'Marriage is not a crime...' Salim Khan breaks silence on Arbaaz Khan's second marriage

About Ram Mandir

More than one lakh devotees are said to attend the Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22. According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai, the temple complex is built in the traditional Nagara style and will be 380 feet in length, 161 feet in height, and 250 feet in width, PTI reported.

Also Read: John Abraham buys a luxury bungalow in Mumbai for THIS whopping amount | Deets inside