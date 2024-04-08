'How many people will be jailed before elections...': SC to Tamil Nadu govt while restoring YouTuber's bail

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAATTAI_DURAIMURUGAN Youtuber Duraimurugan Sattai

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday restored the bail to a YouTuber in connection with alleged derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in 2021 while observing that everyone who makes allegations on social media cannot be put behind bars.

"If before elections we start putting behind bars everyone who makes allegations on YouTube, imagine how many will be jailed?"a bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, as it set aside the order cancelling A Duraimurugan Sattai's bail.

The Supreme Court ruled that the accused did not abuse his freedom by protesting and expressing his opinions. Furthermore, it dismissed the state government's plea to impose a condition on Sattai, barring him from making scandalous remarks while out on bail.

The court was hearing Sattai's petition challenging a Madras High Court ruling revoking his bail. The High Court had cancelled his bail after he made derogatory comments against Stalin, breaching a commitment made to the court.

When applying for bail, Sattai had given an affidavit promising not to make derogatory statements about anyone. He was detained by the police for allegedly making such remarks against Stalin and others but had been released on bail subject to certain conditions.

"Scientific inventions are made for the welfare of mankind. The Internet is one such wonderful invention that has transformed the lives of many. Even an ordinary man is uploading his day-to-day activities, skills, thoughts, travel experiences on YouTube. In fact, in modern society, in most families, everyday meals are prepared using the videos uploaded on YouTube," the high court had said.

