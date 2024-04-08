Lok Sabha Elections: Congress, INDI alliance upset with Ram Mandir construction, says PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NARENDRA MODI PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 8) came down heavily on Congress and Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A over the issue of Ram Mandir and said that they rejected the invitation to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla. He asserted that the Opposition is "upset" over the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which was inaugurated on January 22 in a historic event.

"The royal family of Congress rejected the invitation of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir. They are upset over the construction of Ram Mandir. Congress leaders who called this step wrong were expelled from the party... this shows that Congress can cross any limit for appeasement. The manifesto made by Congress also has the imprint of the Muslim League. Even today the Congress has nothing to do with the needs of the people of the country, it is the BJP government which is implementing every guarantee on the ground..." the Prime Minister said while addressing a mega poll rally in Chhattisgarh's Bastar.

Countrymen are my 'raksha kavach': PM Modi

PM Modi said that he has put a stop to the "loot" by the Congress in the country and recalled the political attacks hurled at him, and said that the people of the country are his "raksha kavach".

"After independence, Congress thought that it had the license to loot the country but after coming to government in 2014, Modi has cancelled the loot license of Congress and Modi was able to cancel the license because you gave Modi the license. Now their shop has been closed, will they abuse Modi or not? So who will protect me? These crores of my countrymen, my mothers and sisters, have become my raksha kavach today," he said.

PM Modi on tribal community in Chhattisgarh

Listing out the work done by the BJP for the tribal community, the Prime Minister said that there is a President from the tribal community in the country today.

"The tribal community was always insulted by Congress, the daughter of the same tribal community is today the President of the country. BJP has given the first tribal Chief Minister to Chhattisgarh. BJP has created a separate ministry and a separate budget for tribals, the budget for tribal welfare has been increased five times in the last 10 years..." he said.

Chhattisgarh will go to Lok Sabha polls in the first three phases of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections starting April 19. The results will be declared on June 4.

(With ANI inputs)