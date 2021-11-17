'You will not see terrorism in J&K after 2 years', assures LG Manoj Sinha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during The Awards ceremony by EEPC-INDIA Export awards at Convention Centre in Jammu, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday claimed that terrorism will not be spotted in the state after two years. "We want to assure you that you will not see terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir after two years. Govt of India is working in this direction", he said during an address in Jammu.

Sinha was addressing The Awards ceremony by EEPC-INDIA Export awards at a Convention centre in Jammu.

Manoj Sinha also met with a delegation of Kashmir Lawyers Association led by Waseem Gul and discussed issues related to the welfare of the fraternity. He assured them that all of their genuine demands and issues will be redressed in a time bound manner.

Earlier today, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah sought Sinha's intervention in handing over the bodies of two civilians killed in the Hyderpora encounter. The bodies were buried by police in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district to "avoid any law and order problems"

The NC president and Member of Parliament made a telephonic call to Sinha and reiterated his demand for impartial, time-bound inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter and return of bodies to their kin for last rites, a party statement said.

