Yogi-Akhilesh face-off in UP assembly over law & order, CM Adityanath taunts ex-CM with Mulayam's old remark

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Leader of Opposition & Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had a heated exchange over the law & order situation during the zero-hour on the second day of the state legislative assembly session on Tuesday.

CM Adityanath insisted that any kind of crime is unforgivable adding that his government is taking strict action against the criminals, especially those involved in crimes against women. Yogi's response came after Akhilesh Yadav raised the issue of increasing crime against women in the state. CM Yogi even teased the former CM that "this is a BJP government, we don't say they are boys, they make mistakes," sarcastically reminding Akhilesh his father Mulayam Singh Yadav's old remark.

Zero tolerance policy against criminals: CM Yogi

Samajwadi Party founder and Akhilesh Yadav's father Mulayam Singh Yadav had said that 'boys will be boys, they make mistakes' while speaking on rapes, crimes against women.

Meanwhile, during the discussion in the UP assembly, Yogi said, "If there is a criminal, whoever he is, action is taken against him under the policy of zero tolerance. The Leader of Opposition also understands this and has accepted that action has been taken."

Referring to an incident, Yogi said that Akhilesh Yadav will feel bad if I take the name of the criminal, in response, Akhilesh said that you take everyone's name, not anyone's name.

Police only listening to itself, says Akhilesh Yadav

Referring to the criminal incidents against women in Prayagraj, Chandauli, Siddharthnagar and Lalitpur, Akhilesh said that the Yogi government which talks about zero tolerance, its police is only doing arbitrariness.

Akhilesh supports criminals, alleges Yogi

As the heated discussion went on between the two leaders, CM Yogi replied to Akhilesh, saying, "If there is a criminal, whoever he is, action is taken against him under the policy of zero tolerance, the Leader of Opposition understands this and accepted that action has been taken. You (Akhilesh Yadav) support every criminal who is a priest of anarchy in the state, whose vocation has become hooliganism. Within the last 5 years, there is a better environment of law and order, a sense of security in the state."

UP an example of how to keep proper law & order, CM Yogi said

The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has been an example in the country today of how to maintain it. No riots happened in 5 years. Between 2012 and 2017, more than 700 incidents of riots took place, but between 2017 and 2022 there were no riots, no curfew.

CM Adityanath said that property worth more than Rs 2,000 crore of the mafias has been confiscated. So whether it is a matter of women's safety, or about the security of 25 crore citizens, all these are UP's government priorities.

