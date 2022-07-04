'UP biggest state, can lead India ahead', says CM Yogi as his 2.0 government completes 100 days

Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'UP biggest state, can lead India ahead', says CM Yogi as his govt completes 100 days in 2nd tenure

Yogi Adityanath news: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday addressed the media, as the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government in UP completed 100 days in his second tenure today. He said UP is the biggest state in India, and can lead the country ahead. Adityanath listed successful initiatives by his government including 'Sarkar Janta ke dwar' and PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojna.

"PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojna gave ration to over 15 crore people, a decision we took in our first cabinet itself... 1.66 crore beneficiaries will get an LPG cylinder for free on Holi & Diwali, we decided in first 100 days of our 2nd term: UP CM Yogi Adityanath," he said.

Adityanath also claimed that air travel was made more convenient for people, as the state now has 9 functional airports. "Air travel has been made stronger. In 2017 we had 2 airports while 2 were under construction. Now we have 9 functional airports while work on 10 more is ongoing," he told the media.

CM Yogi also sang praises of the BJP's performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha by-polls in Rampur and Azamgarh, two constituencies considered strongholds of the Samajwadi Party but won by BJP this time.

A short film highlighting the achievements of the state government was also screened at the event held in Lok Bhavan. Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present on the occasion.

After returning to power, the second consecutive government of Yogi Adityanath had set targets for varied departments. Many components of the 100-day action plan of his 2.0 government were part of the BJP's poll promises for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

