Yogi talks tough, says rioters will be punished; threatens auction of property

Yogi Adityanath/File Image

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday his government will take "revenge" on those involved in the violence over the amended Citizenship Act by auctioning their property to compensate for the losses. "There is no place for violence in a democracy. In the name of opposing the CAA, the Congress, SP and Left parties have pushed the entire country to fire.

"There was violence in Lucknow and Sambhal and we will deal with it strictly. All properties of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for the losses," he said.

"They have been captured in video and CCTV footage. We will take 'badla' (revenge) on them," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh capital witnessed unprecedented violence on Thursday afternoon as protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) gained ground and the situation slowly spun out of control.

Protests against CAA began in old city areas in the afternoon and by evening, trouble spread to the city centre Hazratganj.

Police outposts in Madehganj and Thakurganj were set on fire, media persons were attacked and five OB Vans of channels were also set ablaze.

Vehicles of media persons and hawkers were also set on fire. A petrol pump near the UP Press Club was also vandalised. Two reporters were seriously injured in police baton charge.

Several policemen were also injured in the stone pelting, including Circle Officer, Hazratganj, Abhay Misra.

A huge turnout of common people was seen at Koneshwar crossing and Hussainganj which led to fracas with the cops.

Apart from the two police posts, the mob also set several police vehicles on fire. The police fired several rounds in the air and lobbed teargas shells to disperse the mob.

Clashes with the police were also reported from Hussainabad, Daliganj and Teele Wali Masjid and protestors at the Chhota Imambara pelted stones.