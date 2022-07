Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in Delhi's Patiala House court.

Delhi: Top Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik sat on a hunger strike inside his cell number at Delhi’s Tihar Jail, alleging that his case is not being investigated properly. The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief is at present lodged in the high-security Tihar Jail after he was sentenced by a special NIA court in Delhi in May. He was arrested in early 2019 in connection with the 2017 terror-funding case registered by NIA.

