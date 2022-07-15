1989 kidnapping case: Rubaiya Sayeed, Mehbooba Mufti's sister identifies Yasin Malik among 4 accused

Follow us on Image Source : ANI CBI lawyer Monica Kohli.

Rubaiya Sayeed is the sister of Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti

1989 kidnapping case | Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's sister Rubaiya Sayeed recorded her statement in court in 1989 kidnapping case.

In her statement, Rubaiya Sayeed identified four accused including Yasin Malik, informed Monica Kohli, CBI lawyer.

"Yes, she (Rubaiya Sayeed, sister of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti) has been able to identify everyone on the basis of photographs that were made available to her during CBI investigation," Advocate Anil Sethi said when asked if Sayeed identified all her abductors, including Yasin Malik.

The next hearing in the case is August 23, said Anil Sethi, representing Rubaiya Sayeed.

"She has been asked to come in the next hearing. Yasin Malik was saying that he be brought to Jammu personally, for cross-examination. It depends on whether he's brought to Jammu on the next date," Anil Sethi said.

