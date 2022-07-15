Bihar terror module: Another accused held, total 5 arrested so far

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar terror module: Another accused Tahir held total 5 arrested so far

Bihar terror module: After busting a "potential terror module indulging in anti-India activities" Bihar Police have so far arrested five persons, including a retired Jharkhand police officer, with alleged links to extremist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). The accused were arrested in the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna.

On Friday, another accused Marguv Ahmad Danish alias Tahir was arrested. He is a resident of Phulwarisharif. He worked in Dubai from 2006-2020. The Bihar police intercepted his phone number and found anti-national content. The person was associated with the Gazwa-e-Hind group.

SSP Patna MS Dhillon said, "Another accused Marguv Ahmad Danish alias Tahir was arrested last night. The person was associated with Ghazwa-e-Hind, a social media group."

Tahir made two WhatsApp groups which were created through a Pakistan number and he was the admin of those groups. It had many people from the Gulf countries. Another group was made in January and had Bangladeshi people. These groups were distributing anti-national content and instigating people along with pro-terrorism posts related to Kashmir. "They had plans to join the direct jihad in 2023," said SSP Patna MS Dhillon.

During the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Patna, the police foiled a major conspiracy in the capital city. PM Modi was on a visit to Bihar to attend a function organised on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Assembly as part of which he unveiled a commemorative pillar, planted a sapling of 'Kalpataru' tree and laid foundation stones of a guest house and a library. Those arrested earlier have been identified as Mohammad Jallauddin, a retired Jharkhand police officer, and Athar Parvez. They have links with PFI. Jallauddin was earlier associated with the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). During the investigation, Bihar Police found that Parvez was in constant touch with members of several overseas organisations and was raising foreign funds to carry out anti-India activities. An FIR has been registered against 26 people. The training of suspected terrorists had also started in Phulwari Sharif 15 days before PM Modi's visit. As soon as the information was received, the police raided and arrested two people.

Special teams have been constituted to probe the matter. Excerpts of the internal document marked 'not for circulation' states that the PFI is confident that even if 10 per cent of the total Muslim population rally behind it, the organisation would "subjugate the majority community to their knees and bring back the glory of Islam in India." "To achieve this goal, this roadmap has been prepared to be kept in mind by all the PFI leaders and accordingly guide the PFI cadres, in particular and Muslim community, in general towards this goal," it added. "All our frontal organisations including Party should be focussed on expanding and recruiting new members. We would begin to recruit and train members into our PE department wherein they should be given training on attacking and defensive techniques, use of swords, rods, and other weapons," the PFI document read.

