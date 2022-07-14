Bihar terror module: Police unearth chilling internal document; PFI says 'attempt to demonise organisation'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@ANI Police unearth chilling internal document of PFI

Bihar terror module: Special teams have been constituted to probe the potential terror module busted by Bihar Police, Bihar Additional Director General (Headquarters) JS Gangwar said on Thursday. Bihar Police have unearthed a chilling document that talks of plans to establish an "Islamic government" in India by the 100th anniversary of the country's independence. The eight-page document titled 'India 2047- Towards rule of Islam in India' was recovered after Bihar Police on July 13 busted a potential terror module with some links to extremist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and arrested three accused from the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna for indulging in anti-India activities. A third accused was arrested today.

Excerpts of the internal document marked 'not for circulation' states that the PFI is confident that even if 10 per cent of the total Muslim population rally behind it, the organisation would "subjugate the majority community to their knees and bring back the glory of Islam in India." "To achieve this goal, this roadmap has been prepared to be kept in mind by all the PFI leaders and accordingly guide the PFI cadres, in particular and Muslim community, in general towards this goal," it added. "All our frontal organisations including Party should be focussed on expanding and recruiting new members. We would begin to recruit and train members into our PE department wherein they should be given training on attacking and defensive techniques, use of swords, rods, and other weapons," the PFI document read.

The PFI document, as identified by Bihar police, also enumerated plans to recruit "loyal Muslims" into government departments including executive and judicial positions as well as the Police and the Army. According to the document the PFI also plans to "create a split between RSS and SCs/STs/OBCs" by projecting the organisation as an outfit interested only in the welfare of "upper caste Hindus". The document stated that those against their interest are to be "eliminated". "These PE cadres would also act as a safeguard against the influence of security forces by our opponents," it said. Actionable points outlined in the document included

The document said that "in the scenario of a full-fledged showdown with the State, apart from relying on our trained PE cadres, we would need help from friendly Islamic countries. In the last few years, PFI has developed friendly relationship with Turkey, a flagbearer of Islam. Efforts are on to cultivate reliable friendship in some other Islamic countries."

Meanwhile, PFI denied claims by Bihar Police, "Popular Front is a lawfully and democratically working organisation which has always promoted the culture of respect for the laws of the land. Its activities have been transparent and growing in popularity rapidly."

