Bihar: Two arrested over alleged involvement in anti-India activities, PFI's 'bring back glory plan'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bihar Police arrests two individuals indulging in anti-India activities.

Highlights Bihar police arrested two persons including former SIMI member over alleged anti-India activities

The accused also have connection with PFI's 'India Vision 2047 bring back to glory' plan

The accused include a former Jharkhand police personnel and PFI member

Bihar anti-India activity case: Two people, including a retired police officer from Jharkhand and another a former member of SIMI, have been arrested by Bihar police for allegedly indulging in anti-India activities, SSP Manish Kumar informed on Wednesday.

For the past 2 months, the accused had people from other states coming in. Those coming were changing their names while booking tickets and staying in hotels, Manish Kumar said.

The accused including a retired police officer of Jharkhand, Mohammad Jallauddin along with a former member of SIMI, who is also current member of PFI & SDPI, Athar Parvez have been arrested.

Parvez's younger brother went to jail in 2001-02 bomb blasts case in the state after SIMI was banned, SSP Manish Kumar said.

"On July 6-7, in the name of martial arts, locals were taught to use swords and knives. They instigated others toward religious violence. We have CCTV footage as well as witness accounts. Parvez also raised funds in lakhs, ED is being involved for the same," Bihar SSP mentioned.

The police also informed about an excerpt from 8-page long document they (accused) shared amongst themselves titled 'India vision 2047' which says, "PFI confident that even if 10% of total Muslim population rally behind it, PFI would subjugate coward majority community & bring back the glory".

ALSO READ | 'Will ensure CAA is not implemented if I am elected': Yashwant Sinha ahead of presidential election

ALSO READ | Hamid Ansari on row over Pakistani journalist: 'Litany of falsehood unleashed on me'

Latest India News