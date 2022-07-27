Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik admitted to hospital after hunger strike

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik being brought to Patiala House court, in New Delhi.

Highlights Yasin Malik was admitted after doctors noticed fluctuations in his blood pressure

Malik is on hunger strike in Delhi's Tihar since July 22

He has alleged that his case was not being investigated properly

Top Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was admitted to Delhi's Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital on Wednesday post noon. He was admitted after the doctors at the Tihar jail noticed fluctuations in his blood pressure. The Kashmiri separatist leader is on hunger strike in Delhi prison since July 22 alleging that his case was not being investigated properly and he was put on intravenous (IV) fluid or glucose.

Malik said that the Centre did not respond to his plea that he be allowed to physically appear in a Jammu court hearing the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case, in which he is an accused. Malik (56), the head of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), began his indefinite hunger strike on Friday morning.

Appearing before a special CBI judge through a video conference, Malik had said he wanted to physically appear in the case related to the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of then Union home minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, in 1989. Malik informed the court that he had written a letter to the government seeking his transfer to a Jammu jail so that he could physically appear in the case and contest the allegations against him.

He had said he would like to personally cross-examine the prosecution witnesses and would wait for a government nod till July 22. He had also said he would sit on an indefinite hunger strike inside the jail if his plea was not allowed.

Rubaiya Sayeed was allegedly abducted by the JKLF on December 8, 1989. She was freed from captivity five days later after the then V P Singh government at the Centre, supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), released five JKLF terrorists in exchange. Malik began his protest when he received no information from the government on his plea to shift him to any prison in Jammu. The JKLF chief was arrested in early 2019 in connection with a 2017 terror-funding case registered by the National Investigation Agency. Malik had pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced by a special NIA court in Delhi in May.

