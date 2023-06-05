Follow us on Image Source : AP Wrestlers protest: Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat distance themselves from stir against WFI chief

Amid the ongoing protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, wrestlers who competed in the Olympics, have distanced themselves from the protest.

This comes a few hours after a delegation of India's top wrestlers met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday at his official residence in the capital.

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, wrestlers, met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence to talk about their protest of the WFI chief.

"They shared their concern with the Home Minister. The meeting was long and he listened to everything. But koi decision nhi hua abhi tak (no decision has been reached so far)," a source close to the wrestlers told IANS.

Since April, Bajrang, Sakshi, and Vinesh have led a protest by wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where they have accused the WFI's outgoing president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, of sexually harassing numerous wrestlers, including a minor.

The wrestlers had claimed that they wanted to throw their medals into the Ganges when they traveled to Haridwar.

They decided to give the medals to the leaders of the farmers so they could take a call.

Kapil Sibal attacks govt, predicts 'no arrest'

In response to the wrestlers' demand for action against the outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday attacked the government.

He predicted that the BJP MP would not be arrested, that a "wishy-washy" chargesheet would be filed, and that he would be granted bail.

After a delegation of the protesting wrestlers reportedly met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here late on Saturday, Sibal, a senior advocate who represented the wrestlers in the Supreme Court, launched his attack.

Bajrang Punia was cited as saying that the grapplers' appointment met Shah.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Amit Shah meets team of wrestlers. Wrestling for solutions. My prediction: No arrest. Wishy-washy chargesheet will be filed. Brij Bhushan will be granted bail. Then they will say matter is sub-judice!"

On April 28, the Delhi Police filed two FIRs at the Connaught Place police station against the departed Wrestling Federation of India chief Singh.

Also Read | Wrestlers protest: Roger Binny distances himself from statement issued by 1983 World Cup team

Also Read | Wrestlers meet Amit Shah, seek probe against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Latest India News