Wrestlers protest: Roger Binny distances himself from statement issued by 1983 World Cup team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Roger Binny clarified that he was not part of the team that issued a statement supporting the ongoing wrestlers' protest on Friday, June 2. The 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team members came out in support of protesting wrestlers by saying they feel 'distressed and disturbed' but Binny, the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, has distanced himself from the group, saying sports should not be mixed with politics.

"Contrary to some media reports, I would like to clarify that I have not issued any statement regarding the current situation of the wrestlers’ protest," Binny told PTI.

"I believe that the competent authorities are working on to resolve the issue. As a former cricketer, I believe that sports should not be mixed with politics," Binny added.

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik are among the star wrestlers leading the protest demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. They moved the protest to Haridwar on May 30 and threatened to immerse their medals into the Ganga River.

Earlier on Friday, the World Cup-winning team members urged the pretesting wrestlers not to take any hasty decision and requested involved parties to solve the issue. "We are distressed and disturbed at the unseemly visuals of our champion wrestlers being manhandled. We are also most concerned that they are thinking of dumping their hard earned medals into river Ganga," the World Cup winnings team read in their statement.

Meanwhile, Kapil Dev, the captain of the winning team in England, stated that the entire 1983 World Cup team stands by the statement. "I am not going to say anything individually, the whole of 1983 team stands by the statement we have issued," Kapil said. It has been reported that Kirit Azad sought only Kapil Dev and Madan Lal's approval before issuing a statement on Friday.

