Wrestlers meet Amit Shah, seek probe against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Wrestlers meet Amit Shah, seeks probe against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

A delegation of India's top wrestlers met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday at his official residence in the Capital.

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, wrestlers who competed in the Olympics, met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence to talk about their protest of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"They shared their concern with the Home Minister. The meeting was long and he listened to everything. But koi decision nhi hua abhi tak (no decision has been reached so far)," a source close to the wrestlers told IANS.

Since April, Bajrang, Sakshi, and Vinesh have led a protest by wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where they have accused the WFI's outgoing president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, of sexually harassing numerous wrestlers, including a minor.

The wrestlers had claimed that they wanted to throw their medals into the Ganges when they traveled to Haridwar.

They decided to give the medals to the leaders of the farmers so they could take a call.

Wrestlers will announce panchayat soon

Bajrang Punia made the announcement on Sunday at a gathering where former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik and RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary shared the stage that wrestlers will soon hold their own mahapanchayat.

Malik, who has recently been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged the public to vote against the government in the upcoming Lok Sabha election and criticized the central government for its handling of the wrestlers' demands.

Punia asked speakers at a "Sarv Samaj Samarthan Panchayat" in Mundlana, Sonipat district, to refrain from announcing a decision and stated that wrestlers will call a Mahapanchayat in three to four days.

"We will hold one Mahapanchayat and will give a call for that. We will decide the venue. We want to bring everyone together for that Panchayat, we don't want us to be divided," he said.

He said their fight was not so much for a specific station, but rather for honor and regard.

Also Read | Wrestlers protest: 'Not as an MP, but a woman I say...'- BJP leader Pritam Munde bats for action in case

Also Read | Wrestlers protest: Roger Binny distances himself from statement issued by 1983 World Cup team

Latest India News