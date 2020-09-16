World's longest tunnel above 10,000 feet connecting Manali-Leh now ready: All you need to know

Image Source : ANI World's longest tunnel connecting Manali-Leh now ready.

World's longest highway tunnel connecting Manali to Leh under the Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range of Himalayas on the Leh-Manali highway is now ready after 10 years. The tunnel is at a height of over 10,000 feet. The Atal tunnel has been constructed in a span of 10 years while the original estimated time to complete it was less than 6 years.

It's the world's highest tunnel situated at a height of over 10,000 metres.

The total length of the tunnel is 9.02 km (5.6 miles).

Named after late and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The tunnel will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by up to 46 kms.

It will also reduce the travel time by upto 4 hours.

The construction of the tunnel was carried out from two sides, given the fact that the construction of the tunnel from one of the ends, Rohtang Pass, was one of the challening tasks it its accessible only for 4-5 months in a year, due to heavy snowfall.

CCTV cameras have been installed at a distance of every 60 metres inside the tunnel.

There are also emergency exits inside the tunnel at every 500 metres.

Fire hydrants have also been installed inside the tunnel in case of any fire incident.

The induction and de-induction of resources was a difficult task while it was under construction. We did face a lot of challenges but together we were able to complete its construction. The tunnel's width is 10.5 metres, including footpath of 1 metre on both sides," said KP Purushothaman.

The tunnel is a strategic all-weather tunnel at an altitude above 10,000 feet and is 9 km long. The tunnel is named after the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

