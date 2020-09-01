Pragati Ka Highway: Delhi to Meerut in 45 mins. Expressway to be ready by December

A drive from Delhi to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh will be a matter of just 45 minutes instead of nearly 1.30 hours taken currently after the completion of Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The expressway connecting the two cities is now almost complete. On Monday, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a new deadline to complete the project, which is in December.
Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared a time-lapse video of the expressway, showing progress of roadwork along the highway. Currently the Delhi-Meerut expressway is operational in phases.
“Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be completed by December 2020. It will further ease traffic and reduce pollution in Delhi/NCR. The aerial video gives us the glimpse of its ongoing and completed work. #PragatiKaHighway," Gadkari had tweeted.
The DME comprises four phases of which phase 1 (Akshardham to UP Gate) and phase 3 ( Dasna to Hapur) are operational. Phase 2 (UP Gate to Dasna) and phase 4 (Dasna to Meerut ) are under construction.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Delhi-Meerut Expressway project on December 31, 2015. In November 2019, the deadline of the expressway was revised to May 2020, which has now been extended.