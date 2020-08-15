Delhi-Mumbai greenfield expressway likely by 2024: Key features

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is one of the longest upcoming greenfield expressways that is coming up in the country.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is one of the longest upcoming greenfield expressways that is coming up in India. The construction of the highway is underway and is expected to completed by 2024. The project is one of the parts of the Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase-1 program.

Delhi-Mumbai expressway | Key features

Delhi-Mumbai expressway is one of the upcoming greenfield freeways that is expected to be completed by March 2024.

Delhi-Mumbai greenfield expressway will span over 1200 km.

It will be an 8-laned expressway with a provision to be expanded into 12-lanes if needed be in the future.

To be one of the longest expressways, the freeway will have a speed limit of 120 km per hour.

The expressway will reduce the distance between the two metropolitans by up to 220 km.

The corridor will be completely access-controlled with closed tolling.

A network of 75-way side amenities is also planned on either side of the expressways at an interval of 50 km.

The project has a capital cost of Rs 82,514 crore, which includes land acquisition cost of Rs 20,928 crore.

State-run NHAI has formed a special purpose vehicle -- DME Development -- for financing, construction, and operation of the Delhi-Mumbai 'Greenfield' Expressway.

NHAI's wholly-owned SPV is aimed at diversifying the developer's "resource base and developing a sustainable and self-liquidating approach to raise finances".

NHAI is implementing about 28,000 km of highways under 'Bharatmala Pariyojna' Phase-1, and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is one of the flagship corridors.

