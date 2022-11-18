World Heritage Week 2022: Free entry to Taj Mahal for all tourists on November 19

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Tourists visit the historic Taj Mahal in Agra.

World Heritage Week : The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will not charge any entry fee at the Taj Mahal in Agra on November 19 (Saturday). The ASI has taken the decision keeping in view the commencement of World Heritage Week.

"Entry will be free for all at Archaeological Survey of India monuments on 19 November to mark commencement of World Heritage Week," Archaeological Survey of India tweeted.

World Heritage Week is celebrated every year from November 19 to November 25.

“Tourists- Indian and foreign nationals- will get free entry at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other ASI-protected monuments on November 19,” ASI’s Superintending Archaeologist (Agra circle) Raj Kumar Patel said.

"The entrance to the Taj Mahal is free, but tourists would have to buy a ticket of Rs 200 to visit the main mausoleum inside the monument,” he said.

"Throughout the World Heritage Week general cultural activities and awareness programs will be organised at the monuments," Patel said.

Being a signatory to the World Heritage Convention, India undertakes various initiatives on World Heritage Day (18 April) and World Heritage Week (19-25 November) each year, to celebrate the spirit of the World Heritage Convention. Some of these initiatives include providing free admission at ticketed monuments, publishing books on World Heritage, involving youth and children through painting competitions and heritage walks, among others.

The Member States of UNESCO adopted the World Heritage Convention in 1972. 191 state parties have ratified this World Heritage Convention including India. World Heritage sites belong to all the people of the world, irrespective of the territory on which they are located.

