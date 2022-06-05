World Environment Day: India's efforts to protect environment multi-dimensional, says PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@NARENDRAMODI World Environment Day: PM Modi addresses 'Save Soil Movement' programme

Highlights PM Modi addressed programme on 'Save Soil Movement' in New Delhi

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev also participated in the event

Save Soil Movement is a global initiative to increase awareness about soil health

World Environment Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday addressed a programme on 'Save Soil Movement' here on the occasion of World Environment Day. Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev had also participated in the event held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The gathering was first addressed by Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru. PM Modi's participation in the programme is reflective of the shared concerns and commitment towards improving the health of the soil in India.

What is Save Soil Movement?

The 'Save Soil Movement' is a global initiative to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it.

Who started the movement?

The movement was started in March by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries. June 5 marks the 75th day of the journey.

PM Modi announced India has achieved target of 10 per cent ethanol blending in petrol five months before deadline. The policies related to biodiversity and wildlife that India is following today have also led to a record increase in the number of wildlife: PM Modi told the gathering at the 'Save Soil Movement' programme attended by several experts in the field and environmentalists.

PM Modi said, "Earlier, our farmers were not aware of soil health. To overcome this problem, a huge campaign was launched to give soil health cards to the farmers in the country." "In this year's Budget, we've announced natural farming along the Ganga river corridor will be promoted," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched the 'Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement', a global initiative, via video conferencing. The launch will initiate "LiFE global call for papers" inviting ideas and suggestions from academics, universities and research institutions to influence and persuade individuals, communities and organisations across the world to adopt an environment-conscious lifestyle. PM Modi also delivered the keynote address during the programme. The idea of LiFE was introduced by the prime minister during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow last year. The idea promotes an environment-conscious lifestyle that focuses on "mindful and deliberate utilisation" instead of "mindless and destructive consumption."

The programme also witnessed participation of Bill Gates, Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, climate economist Lord Nicholas Stern, Nudge theory author Cass Sunstein, World Resources Institute CEO and president Aniruddha Dasgupta, UNEP Global Head Inger Andersen, UNDP Global Head Achim Steiner and World Bank president David Malpass, among others.

