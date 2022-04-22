Friday, April 22, 2022
     
  Tamil Nadu makes face-mask mandatory, violators to cough up Rs 500
  Fodder scam: Lalu Yadav granted bail in Doranda treasury case, set to walk free
  Judicial custody of Nawab Malik extended till May 6 in money laundering case involving Dawood Ibrahim
  Why Boris Johnson felt like Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan in India

Why Boris Johnson felt like Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan in India

The British prime minister arrived in India on Thursday on a two-day visit in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Nivedita Dash Edited by: Nivedita Dash
New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2022 14:00 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Image Source : ANI

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday met PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in the national capital and expressed his happiness over the rousing welcome he got when he landed in Ahmedabad. The British prime minister arrived in India on Thursday on a two-day visit in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"I thank PM Narendra Modi and the people of India for the grand welcome. I felt like Sachin Tendulkar upon my arrival and also like Amitabh Bachchan when I saw hoardings everywhere," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting British counterpart Boris Johnson on Friday held extensive talks with an aim to further expand cooperation in areas of defence, trade and clean energy.

Ahead of the talks, the UK said it will offer India the best of British know-how on building battle-winning aircraft and support the country's requirements for new technology to respond to threats in the Indian Ocean.

"The world faces growing threats from autocratic states which seek to undermine democracy, choke off free and fair trade and trample on sovereignty. The UK's partnership with India is a beacon in these stormy seas," Johnson was quoted as saying by the high commission.

 

