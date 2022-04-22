Friday, April 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Boris Johnson India visit LIVE: British Prime Minister inspects the Guard Of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Live now

Boris Johnson India visit LIVE: British Prime Minister inspects the Guard Of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and PM Narendra Modi will hold extensive talks in Delhi on Friday.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2022 9:45 IST
Boris Johnson inspects the Guard Of Honour at Rashtrapati
Image Source : ANI

Boris Johnson inspects the Guard Of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to India is expected to give a fresh push to the proposed free trade agreement, boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and enhance defence ties. People familiar with the development said that he will not lecture New Delhi on how to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ahead of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, he tweeted, "Looking forward to meeting with my friend Narendra Modi today in New Delhi. From climate change to energy security to defence, the partnership of our democracies is vital as the world faces growing threats from autocratic states."

 

Latest India News

Live updates :UK PM Boris Johnson India Visit Day 2 LIVE updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 22, 2022 9:43 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    India visit will deepen strategic ties, says British PM Boris Johnson

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that his long-delayed visit to India will deepen the strategic trade, defence and people-to-people ties between the two countries. Ahead of Johnson's two-day visit, Downing Street has stressed that the UK would not look to "lecture" India over its neutral stance in the United Nations or its decision to hike Russian oil imports. The UK has been trying to persuade India to reduce its reliance on Moscow since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Addressing the House of Commons for his weekly Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), Johnson said the trip to Ahmedabad and New Delhi will build on India being invited as a guest country for the G7 Summit hosted by the UK in Cornwall in June last year. "I will be travelling to India to deepen the strategic trade, defence and people- to-people ties between our two countries, building on India's involvement in the Carbis Bay G7 summit," Johnson told members of Parliament. It will be Johnson's first major trip to India as Prime Minister after previous visits were postponed due to Covid. "I will be seeing Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi in Delhi, meeting Indian business people investing in the UK and visiting British investments in India,” he said. The two leaders met in person later in the year, when Modi travelled to Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit in November. This followed Johnson’s planned visits to India in 2021 being cancelled twice due to the pandemic situation in either country.

  • Apr 22, 2022 9:41 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    British PM Boris Johnson favours more skilled visas for Indians

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed his support for more skilled visas for Indians as part of the efforts to expedite the ambitious free trade agreement (FTA) being negotiated between the two countries. Speaking to reporters from the UK on the prime ministerial flight to Ahmedabad on Wednesday night, Johnson acknowledged a massive shortage of experts in IT and programming sectors and said Britain needed "hundreds of thousands” of workers with in-demand skills. He was responding to questions around visas and free movement of people, which has been a key demand on the Indian side to clinch any FTA with the UK. "I have always been in favour of having people coming into this country," Johnson was quoted as saying by ‘The Independent’ newspaper. "We have a massive shortage in the UK, not least in experts in IT and programming. We are short to the tune of hundreds of thousands in our economy. We need to have a professional approach, but it has got to be controlled," he said. According to the latest UK Home Office statistics, Indian professionals continue to account for the largest number of UK skilled work visas granted – with 67,839 issued last year, which is 14 per cent higher than 2019. Indian student numbers have also registered a steady rise since the introduction of post-study work options under the UK's post-Brexit points-based visa system.

  • Apr 22, 2022 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Boris Johnson visits Gujarat biotech university, Akshardham Temple

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday toured the newly-built campus of the Gujarat Biotechnology University (GBU) near Gandhinagar city and also visited the famous Akshardham Temple in the state capital. During his visit to the Akshardham Temple, the British PM was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. 

    India Tv - Boris Johnson poses with Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, in front of the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple, in Gandhinagar, part of his two-day trip to India, Thursday, April 21, 2022.

    Image Source : PTI

    Boris Johnson poses with Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, in front of the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple, in Gandhinagar, part of his two-day trip to India, Thursday, April 21, 2022.

  • Apr 22, 2022 9:37 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    UK industry chief eyes British PM Boris Johnson's visit momentum for India-UK ties

    India-UK trade is just scratching the surface and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to India will build momentum towards a multi-fold increase in goods and services trade, a British industry chief said on Thursday. Lord Karan Bilimoria, the Indian-origin president of the Confederation of British Industry, is in New Delhi for the business-level interactions scheduled as part of the prime ministerial visit on Friday. The founder of the Cobra Beer brand, who heads up the industry body that speaks on behalf of 190,000 British businesses, also expressed his optimism that an India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) can be concluded by the end of this year. "Firms will welcome the GBP 1 billion new investment announcements in India, but the point I do want to make is that we are still scratching the surface when it comes to UK-India trade," Lord Bilimoria told PTI. "We are bilaterally doing GBP 24 billion worth of trade in goods and services and, in my view, it should be a multi-fold of that given the scale of the two economies. With Canada, UK trade is about GBP 20 billion. With China, on the other hand, UK trade is over GBP 90 billion, so we should be doing much more with India. We've got targets to try and double it by 2030, but I believe we can do much more than that and an FTA will really help to scale up the level of trade,” he said.

  • Apr 22, 2022 9:37 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Johnson’s first visit to India as Prime Minister

    With the third round of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations scheduled in Delhi for next week, Johnson’s first visit to India as Prime Minister is also expected to push forward trade talks towards an end of the year agreement timeline. Unlike previous prime ministerial visits, he is not accompanied by a business delegation from the UK.

  • Apr 22, 2022 9:36 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    UK won't 'lecture' India over Russian oil imports

    Ahead of Johnson's two-day visit, Downing Street had stressed that the UK would not look to "lecture" India over its neutral stance in the United Nations or its decision to hike Russian oil imports. 

  • Apr 22, 2022 9:34 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Johnson's visit coincides with parliamentary probe on 'partygate'

    Johnson's visit coincides with a crucial vote in the House of Commons on Thursday, when MPs will decide if Johnson should be referred to the Committee of Privileges over whether he knowingly misled Parliament over the partygate scandal involving lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street. 

     

  • Apr 22, 2022 9:32 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    'Thank you for the fantastic welcome...'

  • Apr 22, 2022 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Boris Johnson inspects the Guard Of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan

  • Apr 22, 2022 9:29 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    PM Modi receives Boris Johnson at Rashtrapati Bhavan

  • Apr 22, 2022 9:27 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Looking forward to meeting with my friend Narendra Modi, tweets Johnson

  • Apr 22, 2022 9:26 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Boris Johnson to meet PM Modi today

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in Delhi. The two leaders will hold talks on the UK and India's strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering close partnership and stepping up security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Today is the second day of Johnson's two-day visit to India.

  • Apr 22, 2022 9:25 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Delhi Airport

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Delhi Airport

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News