Vijay Rupani resigns as Gujarat Chief Minister. Who's likely to be next CM?

In an unexpected development, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday tendered his resignation to Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at his residence, Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. The BJP leader confirmed that he has resigned from the top post.

"I am resigning from the post of the Chief Minister. I thank PM Modi and the party for giving me an opportunity to work for five years," Vijay Rupani told the reporters at Raj Bhavan.

"I am just a worker of the organisation and will continue to be so. For the upcoming state Assembly elections, definitely our PM Modi will be the face," Rupani said, when asked who will be the face for the elections, as he and the party earlier had declared that the 2022 elections will be led by him.

"I will accept whatever responsibility the party gives me," said Rupani.

The development has come ahead of the scheduled assembly elections in December 2022.

Who is likely to be next Gujarat Chief Minister?

According to sources, Union Health minister Mansukh Mandhaviya, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, BJP state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, National Organization General Secretary BL Santosh and present deputy chief minister Nitin Patel are being considered as Rupani's replacement.

Vijay Rupani took the state's Chief Ministerial position on August 7, 2016, and is representing Rajkot West in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. It is learnt from sources that the party will declare Rupani's replacement by Sunday.

