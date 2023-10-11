Who was Shahid Latif, India's most wanted killed in Pakistan's Sialkot

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shahid Latif

Shahid Latif, one of India's most wanted terrorists and the mastermind behind the Pathankot attack, was killed in Pakistan, according to reports. Unknown gunmen reportedly shot him dead in Sialkot. Shahid Latif was facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in India and was listed as a terrorist by the Indian government.

The terrorist is said to be Jaish-e-Mohammed's commander at the Sialkot sector, who supervised the launching of outfit terrorists into India and was also involved in the planning, facilitation and execution of terror attacks in India. Shahid Latif was arrested on November 12, 1994, and was deported via Wagah in 2010 after serving a term of 16 years in jails in India.

Shahid Latif was the key conspirator and co-coordinator of the terrorist attack at the Air Force Station, Pathankot (January 2, 2016) from Sialkot sector, Pakistan. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case against Shahid Latif, in connection with Pathankot Airbase terror Attack. Shahid Latif is also accused in the Hijacking of an Indian Airlines aircraft case (Kandhar Case) in 1991. The Central Government believes that Shahid Latif alias Chota Shahid Bhai Noor Al-Din is to be notified as a terrorist.

