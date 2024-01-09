Who is Suchana Seth, who killed her son in Goa

Follow us on Image Source : X Suchana Seth

Suchana Seth has been accused of killing her four-year-old son in Goa and travelling to Karnataka with his body. She was arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Monday with her son's body in a bag. According to reports, the motive behind the murder is not clear.

Who is Suchana Seth

Suchana Seth is CEO of artificial intelligence start-up Mindful AI Lab which is a team "with deep expertise in AI ethics and hands on prototyping, deployment and scaling of machine learning systems."

She is among the top '100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021'.

She has been a Mozilla Fellow at Data & Society, a Fellow at the Berkman Klein Centre at Harvard University, and a research fellow at the Raman Research Institute.

She also holds patents in natural language processing.

The 39-year-old Bengaluru start-up founder was separated from her husband and they did not have cordial relations. Their divorce proceeding in court is in its final stage.

Suchana Seth is from West Bengal and her husband is from Kerala.

According police Suchana checked into a rented service apartment at Candolim in North Goa on January 6 along with her son. After a two-day stay, she informed the apartment staff of her intention to travel to Bengaluru for work and requested assistance in arranging a taxi.

The accused insisted that she would travel by taxi only, and accordingly, a vehicle was arranged on January 8 in which she left early morning. Later, when the apartment staff went to clean the room in which she stayed, they found blood stains on a towel. Upon discovering that the address provided by Suchana Seth was false, police sought assistance from the Fatorda police near Margao. Further investigation revealed that the given location was not genuine. Police, in collaboration with the authorities, contacted the taxi driver transporting the accused to Bengaluru, who had reached Chitradurga district in Karnataka. The police in Chitradurga inspected the woman's bag and found the body of the child.