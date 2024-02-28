Who is Kapil Sangwan, man who claimed responsibility for killing Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO UK-based gangster Kapil Sangwan

Kapil Sangwan aka Nandu is a UK-based gangster who has claimed the responsibility for killing Haryana Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) state unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee.

Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker were killed when unidentified assailants sprayed their SUV with bullets in Bahadurgarh near Delhi on Sunday.

Three private gunmen hired by former MLA Rathee for security also suffered injuries in the attack.

Last year, Delhi Police apprehended eight criminals, including minors and sharpshooters, connected to the Kapil Sangwan-Rohit Godara gang.

Who is Kapil Sangwan?

Gangster Kapil Sangwan has been accused of crimes such as extortion and has been booked under the Arms Act. The gangster was arrested in 2014 under the Arms Act but fled when he was out on parole. He currently operates from London.

Sangwan's brother is also accused under the Arms Act.

Earlier, Kapil Sangwan was a resident of Delhi's Najafgarh area. He holds a degree in hotel management course from Amity University.

CBI probe ordered into killing of Haryana unit INLD chief

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij informed the Assembly that a CBI probe has been ordered into the killing of Nafe Singh Rathee.

"If the satisfaction of the House is through the CBI investigation, then the investigation will be done through the CBI only," Vij said. The Congress described the killing of Rathee as the state's "first political murder" and demanded a probe into the incident either by a high court judge or a high court judge-monitored CBI investigation.

