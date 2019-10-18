Who is Justice SA Bobde, the next Chief Justice of India

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday recommended Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde as the next Chief Justice of India. CJI Ranjan Gogoi wrote a letter to the government for second senior-most judge Justice SA Bobde. Ranjan Gogoi is retiring as Chief Justice of India (CJI) on November 17, 2019. Justice Bobde, who will be sworn in as CJI on November 18, will have a tenure of about 18 months.

Who is SA Bobde?

Born on April 24, 1956, in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Justice Bobde will be the 47th Chief Justice of India. His is a former Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Justice Bobde is due to retire on 23 April 2021. Justice Bobde studied in the Nagpur University.

Justice Bobde enrolled as an advocate on 13 September 1978, practised at the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court with appearances before the principal seat at Bombay and before the Supreme Court of India and became Senior Advocate in 1998.

He joined the Bombay High Court in 2000 as an additional judge. In 2012, he became Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He was elevated to the Supreme Court in April 2013.

Justice Bobde is also serving as the Chancellor of Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai and Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur.

