CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends to govt Justice SA Bobde as his successor

Justice SA Bobde to succeed Ranjan Gogoi as CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has recommended Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde as the next Chief Justice of India. As per tradition, the sitting CJI has to write and recommend his immediate successor. CJI Ranjan Gogoi wrote letter to govt for second senior-most judge Justice Bobde. Ranjan Gogoi is retiring as Chief Justice of India (CJI) on November 17, 2019.

Justice Gogoi wrote a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice recommending Justice Bobde to be the next chief justice, sources told PTI. CJI Ranjan Gogoi has headed the Supreme Court in significant cases, including the Ayodhya title dispute and the National Register of Assam.

Chief Justice of India(CJI) Ranjan Gogoi is retiring on November 17, 2019. https://t.co/PNSMADvWMp — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

Justice Gogoi was sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on October 3, 2018. Official sources said the chief justice has gone by the convention to recommend the name of the next senior judger after him as his successor.

Justice Bobde is a former Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He is due to retire on 23 April 2021. Born on April 24, 1956, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Justice Bobde studied in the Nagpur University.

He joined the Bombay High Court in 2000 as an additional judge. In 2012, he became Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He was elevated to the Supreme Court in April 2013.

