When majority loses patience, Godhra happens: Karnataka minister shocker

Karnataka’s tourism and culture minister CT Ravi has warned the people protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act to not test the patience of the majority community, going on to add that incidents like Godhra riots might get repeated if protests don’t abate soon.

"If you've forgotten about what happens when the majority loses patience, just look back at what happened after Godhra. The majority here is capable of repeating it. Don't test our patience, " the four-term legislator currently representing the Chikkamagaluru constituency remarked in front of media persons on Friday.

The remarks came a day after two protestors died during demonstrations over the citizenship act in Mangalore, where protestors have been accused of clashing with police.

Thousands of protestors across the state took to the streets of major cities in the state to register their protest against the new law. In capital Bengaluru, prominent residents of the city hit the streets on Thursday as they defied Section 144 imposed a day earlier.

Meanwhile, protests continued in different parts of the country for the fifth straight day. The situation has turned volatile in Uttar Pradesh, with incidents of stone-pelting and violence reported from Bulandshahr, Firozabad, Gorakhpur and Bahraich districts at the time of writing this report.

In the national capital of Delhi, protestors in the old city hit the streets after the Friday prayers at Jama Masjid. The protests were led by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was detained by the police.